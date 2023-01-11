Sheffield Wednesday v Newcastle United: Government advisor to ‘review’ events at Hillsborough

The Sports Grounds Safety Authority say that they will ‘review the event’ after reports of overcrowding at Sheffield Wednesday’s game against Newcastle United.

Wednesday won the game 2-1 as they pulled off a bit of a giant-killing in the FA Cup third round, but complaints in the aftermath of it have criticised a lack of stewarding and the ‘dangerous layout’ of the Leppings Lane end of Hillsborough.

South Yorkshire Police have since told The Star that concerns have been ‘noted’, but explained that ‘no official reports were made’.

The Football Association say they will be investigating the matter, and it’s understood that there is also an internal investigation going on within the club. Now the SGSA – who has the legal duty to issue licences to all clubs in the Premier League, English Football League, Wembley and the Principality Stadium, which allows admittance of spectators to grounds – say they’ll also be looking into it.

A spokesperson for the body said, "We are concerned by reports of overcrowding and crushing at the FA Cup tie between Sheffield Wednesday and Newcastle United at Hillsborough Stadium on Saturday.

"The SGSA is now working with the club, Sheffield City Council and the Safety Advisory Group to review the event, learn any lessons and ensure a safe environment for football fans."

Supporters were photographed pooling at the end of the tunnel in the middle of the lower tier, with seats left unoccupied either side of the stand that usually holds the away support at S6, and others have come forward with complaints in the days that have followed.

