Barry Bannan issues injury statement as Sheffield Wednesday await his return

Sheffield Wednesday captain, Barry Bannan, says that his current injury is an ‘annoying’ one, explaining that he needs to take some time to recover.

The Owls skipper picked up a knock in the 1-1 draw with Exeter City last month, but only missed the one game before returning to help his side beat Fleetwood Town 2-1 on the road.

Worryingly, though, he went down inside half an hour when Port Vale came to town, and the decision was made that he needed more time to heal before coming back.

His manager, Darren Moore, has suggested that he’ll be sidelined for less than a month if all goes well, and the Scot also says that it’s ‘not too bad’.

"In terms of my injury, I'm alright,” he said in his latest programme notes. “Not too bad at all. Obviously I came back and played a game and a bit. It's probably the result of playing a lot of games in a such a short space of time. I felt totally fine in the Fleetwood game but a quick turnaround maybe didn't help.

"It's annoying because I have not been injured for a while. To get injured in the first place is annoying, but to come back and then have to go off was the biggest frustration. All that said, it's not a bad injury so I will have to take a bit longer this time so it doesn't happen again."

Wednesday face Wycombe Wanderers this weekend, and will once again be without their captain as they look to try and build even further on their impressive unbeaten run.

