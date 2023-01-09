According to multiple reports, the English Football Association are looking into reports of ‘overcrowding’ at Sheffield Wednesday’s game against Newcastle United.

South Yorkshire Police say that they received ‘no official reports’ regarding the events at Sheffield Wednesday’s Hillsborough stadium over the weekend.

The Owls beat Newcastle United 2-1 in one of the biggest upsets in this year’s FA Cup third round, but lots of talk in the aftermath of the game was around reported ‘overcrowding’ in the lower tier in the Leppings Lane end.

It has been stated in the national media that the Football Association are investigating the matter, and The Star have also previously noted that an internal investigation is also underway – though there has been no official comment.

Around 4,500 Newcastle fans turned up for the tie at S6 in their first visit to the ground since 2017, and there have been complaints on social media from fans over a ‘lack of stewarding’ and the ‘dangerous layout’.

But those complaints have not reached the SYP, though, who say they’ll be seeking a debrief on the events of Saturday night anyway.

A statement sent through this afternoon read, “While no official reports were made to SYP, we have noted the concerns raised and will be seeking a debrief with the club and Safety Advisory Group to discuss this matter further.”

Newcastle United fans in the away end at Hillsborough during their FA Cup defeat to Newcastle United. (Nick Potts/PA Wire)

Images show a crowd of supporters gathered on the main gangway by the tunnel that leads to the stand, with seats left unoccupied on both sides of the lower Leppings Lane end.

