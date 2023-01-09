South Yorkshire Police say that they received ‘no official reports’ regarding the events at Sheffield Wednesday’s Hillsborough stadium over the weekend.
The Owls beat Newcastle United 2-1 in one of the biggest upsets in this year’s FA Cup third round, but lots of talk in the aftermath of the game was around reported ‘overcrowding’ in the lower tier in the Leppings Lane end.
It has been stated in the national media that the Football Association are investigating the matter, and The Star have also previously noted that an internal investigation is also underway – though there has been no official comment.
Around 4,500 Newcastle fans turned up for the tie at S6 in their first visit to the ground since 2017, and there have been complaints on social media from fans over a ‘lack of stewarding’ and the ‘dangerous layout’.
But those complaints have not reached the SYP, though, who say they’ll be seeking a debrief on the events of Saturday night anyway.
A statement sent through this afternoon read, “While no official reports were made to SYP, we have noted the concerns raised and will be seeking a debrief with the club and Safety Advisory Group to discuss this matter further.”
Images show a crowd of supporters gathered on the main gangway by the tunnel that leads to the stand, with seats left unoccupied on both sides of the lower Leppings Lane end.
Fans eventually filtered out across the seats and things appeared to settle down as the game got underway.