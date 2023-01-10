Big Cardiff City update could end Sheffield Wednesday’s Mark McGuinness hopes

Sheffield Wednesday could have been dealt a heavy blow with regards to their hopes of keeping Mark McGuinness at the club.

The Owls have been hoping that the 22-year-old would be able to see out the rest of the season at Hillsborough despite Cardiff City’s decision to recall him to Wales, and their FIFA and EFL embargo led to suggestions that they wouldn’t be able to register him – so could leave him where he was.

It’s been a situation with plenty of confusion over the terms of his loan agreement, and The Star reported that that – up until today – he was still training with Darren Moore and his side as they prepare for this weekend’s game against Wycombe Wanderers. The original agreement was until after the FA Cup third round, apparently.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Now though, following Mark Hudson’s admittance over the weekend that they weren’t sure if they could bring him back to Wales, it has been reported by Wales Online that Cardiff have now ‘paid Nantes FC the first instalment of the transfer fee for Emiliano Sala’.

That payment, they’re hoping, will see their FIFA embargo lifted, and it’s also been reported that they’ve written to the EFL to request for their sanctions to be lifted on the back of the payment for the player who tragically passed away in a plane crash almost four years ago.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Should those embargoes be lifted then they will be able to register McGuinness following his recall, but – for those looking for a more positive spin – will also allow them to sign new players so they don’t need to recall him. The wait goes on.

Advertisement Hide Ad