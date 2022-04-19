Sheffield Wednesday v Crewe: Darren Moore on Owls' win and those missed chances

Sheffield Wednesday boss Darren Moore paid tribute to his players for their patience in finally breaking down stubborn Crewe at Hillsborough.

By Chris Holt
Tuesday, 19th April 2022, 11:33 pm

The Owls made hard work of beating a side who were already relegated and it took a Lee Gregory penalty in the second half, after the impressive Nathaniel Mendez-Laing had been felled in the box, for Wednesday to find the breakthrough.

A host of missed opportunities came and went early in the match – one in particular from Saido Berahino had to be seen to be believed – but at this stage of the season points are all that matters and Moore was just pleased to come away with the win to follow up a much more eye-catching display against MK Dons on Saturday.

Sheffield Wednesday scorer Lee Gregory is mobbed by team-mates after slotting in his penalty. Pic Steve Ellis

“We missed some excellent chances and three of them were inside the six-yard box, but, as long as we are creating opportunities and we stay calm and patient, I’m always certain that we’ll score one eventually, even if it did come from the penalty spot in the end,” said the Owls boss.

“I’m really pleased with the clean sheet and to keep our home form going.

“It gives us confidence and momentum after another win from a tough game because anybody who came here that thought Crewe were relegated and were just going to lie down for us soon realised that wasn’t going to be the case.

“They were very competitive in the middle of the pitch and we had to be careful from their counter-attacks.

“Even though the shot count was 17 to one in our favour and nobody could have argued we didn’t deserve to win, we had to put people in the right places to make sure they didn’t break on us which they were trying to do at times. We nullified that threat.”

