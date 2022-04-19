Gregory was the Owls’ only goalscorer on Tuesday evening as the Owls battled to see off the Railwaymen, and he didn’t seem best pleased when he was asked to make way for Massimo Luongo just after the hour mark at 1-0.

Wednesday’s top scorer grabbed his 12th goal of the campaign in the win at Hillsborough, and his manager is eager to make sure that he stays fit and healthy – hence the decision to replace him with Massimo Luongo.

When asked about it after the game, Moore explained, “With these games - five games in two weeks - and the close proximity of them, we’ve got to manage the group and the squad as best as we possibly can to come through this fixture list.

“What’s happened over the last couple of weeks is that we’ve picked up knocks in training, which has lightened the load a little bit.

“We’ve got a couple coming back from training now, but they need the volume in training. We’ve had to re-juggle the pack, so it was pleasing to do that and still get the result today.”

There was more good news on the attacking front, as well, with the Owls boss also confirming that Josh Windass has now returned to training – while Harlee Dean’s return could be as soon as this coming weekend’s game.

He told the media, “Josh is back in training, Dennis is back in training, but they need volume – and that’s what they’re getting at the moment… Harlee has picked up a little strain, he’s getting intensive treatment, so we’ll have to see how he goes. I’ll check with him about this weekend’s game – I’ve not ruled him out – and he said he felt a lot better today.”