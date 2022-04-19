A host of missed chances in the first half – notably from Saido Berahino – made the match more even than it should have been and it took a Lee Gregory penalty in the second half for Wednesday to find the breakthrough.

It was no wonder a huge roar went up from the 22,000 Owls fans in attandance after the referee blew the final whistle, but more out of relief than anything else.

Hrre’s how we rated the Owls players on the night.

1. Bailey Peacock-Farrell - 6 Had one save to make in the first half from Callum Ainley and apart from that he might has well have taken a seat on the Kop

2. Liam Palmer - 6 Playing on the right side of the back three, Palmer did everything you would expect him to. Played it simple but was never really under any pressure from the Crewe forwards

3. Jordan Storey - 6 Fairly standard stuff from the big man from a defensive point of view and also had a half chance with a decent header in the second half that Richards had to parry away

4. Marvin Johnson - 7 Solid and dependable, even in the centre of defence. Broke forward well, too and put in a number of decent crosses with he and Mendez-Laing providing the majority of the Owls attacking threat down the left.