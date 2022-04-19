Sheffield Wednesday fans wondering whether to dream after brilliant results as they beat Crewe Alexandra

Sheffield Wednesday's Lee Gregory opened the scoring for Sheffield Wednesday. (Danny Lawson/PA Wire)

They made hard work of it though.

The first half was almost complete dominance from the hosts, but – like on so many occasions before – they just weren’t able to capitalise on it.

Saido Berahino had two guilt-edged opportunities in a matter of moments, both with which he should have done better, however the Alex managed to escape unscathed.

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The first saw him somehow turn it over the bar with the newt gaping after being teed up by Jack Hunt, and the second was a scuffed show inside the box when it felt like anything on target would have rippled the back of the net.

He wasn’t the only one with chances, though. Wednesday had 10 shots in the first half. Lee Gregory could, and probably should have scored, while the likes of Marvin Johnson, Callum Paterson and Barry Bannan all had shots either saved or blocked.

Nathaniel Mendez-Laing – who came in for the injured Harlee Dean – was causing all sorts of problems down Crewe’s right along with Johnson, but time and again their crosses were batted away by the visitors.

It never felt like they’d come for anything more than a point, and some time-wasting antics were eventually frowned upon when Callum Ainley was booked before the break.

Despite the frustrations, though, Darren Moore seemed to trust the process. He made no changes during half time, and sent them out to try and continue knocking on the door.

They did just that.

But after all their huffing and puffing, it took a spotkick to break the deadlock… Once again it was NML causing problems, and in the end Scott Kashket had no option but to bundle him over.

Gregory, Wednesday’s current top scorer, stepped up and converted it. Paying little attention to Dave Richards’ Jerzy Dudek-esque moves to score his 12th League One goal of the season and give the Owls a deserved lead.

It had felt in the first half that when the first came, the floodgates might open, but it certainly wasn't the case. Wednesday became sloppy in possession and, despite creating more chances, seemed to put themselves under unnecessary pressure.

Massimo Luongo made his return to try and alleviate things, but it felt like Crewe began to think they could get something out of the game. With 81 minutes on the clock, Moore dipped into his bench once again as Florian Kamberi and Chey Dunkley took to the field – after dominating for so long, Wednesday were looking a bit shaky.

For the second game in a row, thousands of Wednesdayites were left holding their breath. Murmours went around about the scores for Wigan Athletic, Rotherham United and MK Dons – Kamberi went close, but it was saved.

Rotherham United lost 2-0, MK Dons were beaten 1-0 and Wigan Athletic left it late to draw 2-2 – and Wednesday holding on for three points saw them go two points ahead of Sunderland and Wycombe Wanderers and into fourth.