Sheffield Wednesday will aim to take a step closer to moving out of the Championship relegation zone when they kick off their festive fixtures with a home game against Cardiff City on Saturday.

The Owls have lost just one of their last five league games but still lie six points from safety ahead of their meeting with a Cardiff side that have won just one of their last fixture fixtures. Hillsborough will be rocking once again as Danny Rohl's men look to build on the growing confidence around the club and ensure Wednesday's stay in the second tier is not limited to just one season.

Rohl has several big calls to make ahead of the game and has received some positive news over the fitness of two members of his squad. However, it wasn't all good news for the Owls boss after John Buckley underwent an operation on Thursday. Ahead of Saturday's game, The Star looks at the latest team news and injury updates that are causing issues for both managers.

1 . The latest team news ahead of Sheffield Wednesday v Cardiff City. Photo: Nathan Stirk Photo Sales

2 . DOUBT: Perry Ng (Cardiff City) Eron Bulut: “Some players were sick, but everyone was at training today. Only Ng has a bit of pain in his ankle. He will speak to the doctor tomorrow and we will see. He trained today but felt a bit of pain. Tomorrow we will know more.” Photo Sales

3 . OUT: Aaron Ramsey (Cardiff City) Eron Bulut: “They are training well. Aaron is training more and more every week. O’Dowda is a bit further with this. He is doing the first part of the sessions with the team. I hope as soon as possible both of them will be back in the squad. We need every new player.” Photo Sales