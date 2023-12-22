Sheffield Wednesday v Cardiff City team news as 3 out with 3 doubts - gallery
The latest team news and injury updates ahead of Sheffield Wednesday's home game with Championship rivals Cardiff City.
Sheffield Wednesday will aim to take a step closer to moving out of the Championship relegation zone when they kick off their festive fixtures with a home game against Cardiff City on Saturday.
The Owls have lost just one of their last five league games but still lie six points from safety ahead of their meeting with a Cardiff side that have won just one of their last fixture fixtures. Hillsborough will be rocking once again as Danny Rohl's men look to build on the growing confidence around the club and ensure Wednesday's stay in the second tier is not limited to just one season.
Rohl has several big calls to make ahead of the game and has received some positive news over the fitness of two members of his squad. However, it wasn't all good news for the Owls boss after John Buckley underwent an operation on Thursday. Ahead of Saturday's game, The Star looks at the latest team news and injury updates that are causing issues for both managers.