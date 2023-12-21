Returning favourite and formation tweak: A Sheffield Wednesday predicted XI v Cardiff City - gallery
Sheffield Wednesday are back in action on Saturday afternoon as Cardiff City make the trip to Hillsborough.
Wednesday are out to make it three home wins in a row when the Bluebirds come to town, but it's going to be another tough task for Danny Röhl's side as they try to claw their way out of the Championship's bottom three.
The Owls have a whole host of players not available due to injury, with Dominic Iorfa, Juan Delgado, John Buckley and Momo Diaby - who is still unregistered anyway - unavailable, while Röhl's quotes on Josh Windass and Michael Smith suggest that even if they do make it then it is unlikely to be straight into the XI.
Cardiff pose a different threat to Queens Park Rangers, and with the Welsh outfit having the best set piece record in the league it''s likely that Röhl will want to make sure they've got plenty of physicality on the park, which may lead to a tweak in formation.
Or it might not. We had a guess at how the Owls could line up in our latest predicted XI: