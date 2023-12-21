Sheffield Wednesday are back in action on Saturday afternoon as Cardiff City make the trip to Hillsborough.

Wednesday are out to make it three home wins in a row when the Bluebirds come to town, but it's going to be another tough task for Danny Röhl's side as they try to claw their way out of the Championship's bottom three.

The Owls have a whole host of players not available due to injury, with Dominic Iorfa, Juan Delgado, John Buckley and Momo Diaby - who is still unregistered anyway - unavailable, while Röhl's quotes on Josh Windass and Michael Smith suggest that even if they do make it then it is unlikely to be straight into the XI.

Cardiff pose a different threat to Queens Park Rangers, and with the Welsh outfit having the best set piece record in the league it''s likely that Röhl will want to make sure they've got plenty of physicality on the park, which may lead to a tweak in formation.

Or it might not. We had a guess at how the Owls could line up in our latest predicted XI:

Cameron Dawson - GK It'd be a surprise to see Röhl change goalkeepers at this point given how long he's been playing Dawson for now.

Callum Paterson - RWB The Owls boss may opt for a back three in order to steady things against Cardiff, and Paterson's energy and engine could be vital up and down the right now he's be deemed fit.

Di'Shon Bernard - RCB Whether it's a back three or a back four, you'd expect Bernard to start now. His absence was telling at Norwich, he's been very tidy for the Owls.

Bambo Diaby - CB There were question marks over his fitness after he left the field against QPR, but Röhl said he was training again and spoke highly of his qualities. Would expect him in the XI now.