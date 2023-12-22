Former Sheffield Wednesday favourite looking forward to Hillsborough return

To say that Mark McGuinness became a popular figure during his loan spell at Sheffield Wednesday would be an understatement.

The big defender was brought on board at Hillsborough by Darren Moore and played a huge part in their promotion-winning campaign even though he was only there for half of it. Moore wanted to keep him in the new year, but Cardiff City decided that they wanted him back and he returned to Wales for 2023.

This weekend he'll return to S6 for the first time since playing in that remarkable FA Cup win over Newcastle United last season, and while he says that he has fond memories of his time with the Owls there will be no sentiment involved when the Bluebirds go into battle with the Owls this weekend.

“I really enjoyed my time at Sheffield Wednesday," McGuinness said before the game. "It was a great opportunity for me to reset and show what I was capable of at the time. I’m happy that they’re getting back on track, but I’m very focused on my job with this team and we’re very much focused in house on what we want to do.

“For me, going back there and seeing a few of the guys will be nice, but at the end of the day, I have a job to do. Cardiff has been my home for the last three years. I’ve enjoyed being here and living here. I have great connections with the boys here. I love the club and I wanted to come back and get the club to where it should be. This season, we seem to be getting on the right track, hence why I signed a new contract here.”