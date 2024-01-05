The latest team news and injury updates ahead of Sheffield Wednesday's FA Cup tie against Championship rivals Cardiff City.

Sheffield Wednesday will face a familiar foe when they get their FA Cup campaign underway on Saturday evening.

The Owls will welcome Championship rivals Cardiff City to Hillsborough as Danny Rohl's men look to avoid a third consecutive defeat of the season against the Welsh outfit. A late penalty from Ryan Wintle gave the Bluebirds a 2-1 win over Wednesday in August before an Akin Famewo own goal helped Cardiff complete a league double with a 2-1 win in S6 last month.

All eyes are now on Saturday evening's FA Cup third round tie between the two sides as Wednesday aim to build on the growing confidence around the club and secure a third consecutive win in all competitions following Monday's impressive 3-1 victory against Hull City. Ahead of the tie, The Star takes a look at the latest team news and injury updates facing managers on both sides.

Danny Rohl has some key absentees for the tie against Championship rivals Cardiff City.

DOUBT: Karlan Grant (Cardiff City) The on-loan West Bromwich Albion striker is rated as a doubt after suffering a hamstring injury.

OUT: Callum O'Dowda (Cardiff City) O'Dowda had surgery on a groin injury at the end of August and hasn't featured since.