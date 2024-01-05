Sheffield Wednesday are hopeful of strengthening their midfield in the January transfer window and are admirers of a talented West Ham United youngster, The Star understands.

Former Rotherham United loanee Conor Coventry is believed to be a player Wednesday are keeping a close eye on alongside a number of other potential options. The Hammers are said to be open to allowing the 23-year-old to leave in the coming weeks, though he could feature in this weekend's FA Cup third round clash with Bristol City.

It's understood that a host of clubs are interested in the signing of Coventry, including sides in League One, the Championship and abroad. At this stage it is not believed that Wednesday are front-runners for his signature.

A Republic of Ireland youth international, Coventry has featured for West Ham in the Carabao Cup this season and has made 10 senior appearances in all for the club he has risen through the ranks with. He has featured in loan moves with Lincoln City, Peterborough United, MK Dons and Rotherham over the past three years and has 28 Championship matches to his name with the Posh and the Millers.

Owls boss Danny Röhl has spoken a number of times about the desire to bring dynamic, youthful players into his squad and that they are looking in a range of different markets for solutions to freshen-up their options.