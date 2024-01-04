A red card issued to a Hull City player in their defeat at Sheffield Wednesday this week has been revoked.

Liverpool midfielder Tyler Morton, who has impressed while on loan with the Tigers this season, was shown a straight red card for a tackle on Owls man of the match Djeidi Gassama that was deemed to have been unsafe. Referee Darren Bond issued the sending off in the 35th-minute of the clash with the score at 0-0 but with Wednesday having had the better of the opening stages.

The straight red for serious foul play enacted an automatic three-match suspension for the youngster, though it was confirmed on Thursday morning that the ban has been cancelled in its entirety on appeal.

An EFL statement read: "Hull City’s Tyler Morton will be available for their next three games following a successful claim of wrongful dismissal. The midfielder was sent off for serious foul play during their EFL Championship game against Sheffield Wednesday on Monday, 1 January 2024."

Speaking post-match it became clear Hull would appeal the decision when manager Liam Rosenior said in his post-match media engagement: "It's not a red card. I think everyone in the stadium knows Darren's got a difficult job and from his perspective, from where he's stood, it looks like Tyler's gone over the top but the replays show he hasn't and it's something we'll look at appealing because I don’t think any player deserves to miss three games for that. I'll speak with Darren, he's an outstanding referee.

"Everyone makes mistakes, I make mistakes. It's frustrating and disappointing because I wanted to send 4,000 fans home happy and the outcome is changed by the red card in the way we can play."