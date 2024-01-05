Both sides are coming off the back of a gruelling festive fixture schedule and bearing injuries - moreso the Owls, who also have Bambo Diaby and George Byers suspended for straight red card offences between Christmas and New Year.

Röhl made clear the goal was to continue the momentum of back-to-back league wins and so they may name a near full strength side, though every possible care will be taken over those to have featured heavily in the past few weeks. Much of the decision making may well be heavily influenced by the sports science department.