Main man rested and chances given in possible Sheffield Wednesday line-up for Cardiff City

Sheffield Wednesday manager Danny Röhl has hinted that he may well rest some of the players that need it as they prepare for this weekend's FA Cup third round clash with Cardiff City at Hillsborough.

By Alex Miller
Published 5th Jan 2024, 14:25 GMT

Both sides are coming off the back of a gruelling festive fixture schedule and bearing injuries - moreso the Owls, who also have Bambo Diaby and George Byers suspended for straight red card offences between Christmas and New Year.

Röhl made clear the goal was to continue the momentum of back-to-back league wins and so they may name a near full strength side, though every possible care will be taken over those to have featured heavily in the past few weeks. Much of the decision making may well be heavily influenced by the sports science department.

It makes predicting a line-up a tricky task, but we've given it a red hot crack. Here's the side that could take the field against Cardiff.

It may well be that a chance is handed to Devis Vasquez to allow Dawson the chance to put his feet up, but it seems more likely the Owls number one will continue between the sticks.

1. GK - Cameron Dawson

Can use the clash to further build his match fitness and continue his good form. Could play as a wing-back in a five or as an attacking full-back.

2. RB - Pol Valentin

Has been a standout man since his return to the side and will want to continue that form, not least as positional rival Bambo Diaby will serve the final match of his suspension for a red card on Boxing Day.

3. CB - Michael Ihiekwe

Has shown a good understanding with Ihiekwe at the back and could well continue in that vein. There's a few ways the defence could line up and Akin Famewo is said to be getting there after missing out last time with a hamstring niggle.

4. CB - Di'Shon Bernard

