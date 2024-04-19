It is crunch time in the battle to avoid relegation into League One as Sheffield Wednesday aim to escape the Championship drop zone with a win at Blackburn Rovers on Sunday afternoon.
Danny Rohl’s men will travel to Ewood Park knowing they will climb out of the bottom three with a win if Huddersfield Town and Birmingham City fail to take maximum points from Saturday’s respective fixtures with Swansea City and already relegated Rotherham United.
Wednesday have hit a slight upturn in form in recent weeks after the impressive 2-0 win at Queens Park Rangers was followed up by battling home draws against Norwich City and Stoke City. That run must continue if the Owls are to give themselves a chance of extending their second tier stay beyond a solitary season.
With a nervy afternoon lying in wait, we look at the latest injury updates as Rohl and Rovers counterpart John Eustace finalise their plans for the game.
