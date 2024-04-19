It is crunch time in the battle to avoid relegation into League One as Sheffield Wednesday aim to escape the Championship drop zone with a win at Blackburn Rovers on Sunday afternoon.

Danny Rohl’s men will travel to Ewood Park knowing they will climb out of the bottom three with a win if Huddersfield Town and Birmingham City fail to take maximum points from Saturday’s respective fixtures with Swansea City and already relegated Rotherham United.

Wednesday have hit a slight upturn in form in recent weeks after the impressive 2-0 win at Queens Park Rangers was followed up by battling home draws against Norwich City and Stoke City. That run must continue if the Owls are to give themselves a chance of extending their second tier stay beyond a solitary season.

With a nervy afternoon lying in wait, we look at the latest injury updates as Rohl and Rovers counterpart John Eustace finalise their plans for the game.

1 . Scott Wharton (Blackburn Rovers) - Doubt Wharton has a reoccurring back injury and is a doubt. Photo Sales

2 . Andrew Moran (Blackburn Rovers) - Doubt Moran will face a race against time after picking up a thigh issue. Photo Sales

3 . Yasin Ayari (Blackburn Rovers) - Out Ayari is hoping to return before the end of the season, but he won't feature here. Photo Sales

4 . John Fleck (Blackburn Rovers) - Out Fleck is out for the season. Photo Sales