Sheffield Wednesday v Blackburn Rovers injury news with 3 out and 10 doubts - gallery

The latest injury updates and team news ahead of Sheffield Wednesday’s visit to Blackburn Rovers on Sunday afternoon.

By Mark Carruthers
Published 19th Apr 2024, 13:00 BST

It is crunch time in the battle to avoid relegation into League One as Sheffield Wednesday aim to escape the Championship drop zone with a win at Blackburn Rovers on Sunday afternoon.

Danny Rohl’s men will travel to Ewood Park knowing they will climb out of the bottom three with a win if Huddersfield Town and Birmingham City fail to take maximum points from Saturday’s respective fixtures with Swansea City and already relegated Rotherham United.

Wednesday have hit a slight upturn in form in recent weeks after the impressive 2-0 win at Queens Park Rangers was followed up by battling home draws against Norwich City and Stoke City. That run must continue if the Owls are to give themselves a chance of extending their second tier stay beyond a solitary season.

With a nervy afternoon lying in wait, we look at the latest injury updates as Rohl and Rovers counterpart John Eustace finalise their plans for the game.

Wharton has a reoccurring back injury and is a doubt.

1. Scott Wharton (Blackburn Rovers) - Doubt

Wharton has a reoccurring back injury and is a doubt.

Photo Sales
Moran will face a race against time after picking up a thigh issue.

2. Andrew Moran (Blackburn Rovers) - Doubt

Moran will face a race against time after picking up a thigh issue.

Photo Sales
Ayari is hoping to return before the end of the season, but he won't feature here.

3. Yasin Ayari (Blackburn Rovers) - Out

Ayari is hoping to return before the end of the season, but he won't feature here.

Photo Sales
Fleck is out for the season.

4. John Fleck (Blackburn Rovers) - Out

Fleck is out for the season.

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:Blackburn Rovers

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.