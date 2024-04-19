‘Not over yet’ - Blackburn Rovers man has hopes for ‘massive’ Sheffield Wednesday fixture
and live on Freeview channel 276
The Owls take on Rovers on Sunday afternoon as both sides look for what would be an important victory in the battle for survival – for the hosts it could be the game that secures their Championship status.
It was Wednesday who came out on top when the two teams met back in December, but John Eustace’s men go into this one on the back of a morale-boosting shock win over Leeds United, and Wharton is hopeful of getting the job done in Lancashire.
Speaking ahead of the game he said, “It’s the first time I’ve been in this position in my career so far and the pressure is massive. I’d much rather be up towards the top of the table, definitely, but we have three games to go and it’s not over yet…
“We have a massive game this weekend against Sheffield Wednesday on Sunday and it’s been a week of full focus and training hard. I hope we can get the three points we need on Sunday.”
Wharton also took time to praise the club’s manager after his impact at Ewood Park since coming in, saying, “He came in at a busy period when we didn’t have a lot of time on the training pitch, but he’s now had a bit of time to get his ideas across in training… I think you can see with our recent performances just how we’re looking a lot more solid as a team. We’ve enjoyed it under him.”