Sheffield Wednesday face an anxious wait until Sunday to return to action, taking on relegation rivals Blackburn Rovers away from home. Danny Rohl’s men likely need to take something home from Ewood Park given the fixtures they have remaining, and they will know whether they can move out of the relegation zone with a win, given the rest of their rivals play on Saturday.

It’s set up to be a thrilling battle at the top and bottom of the Championship this season, with plenty left to be decided in the second tier. In the meantime, we have rounded up all the latest surrounding Wednesday and their rivals.

Wednesday transfer message

Former Sheffield Wednesday man Carlton Palmer believes the Owls should attempt to sign Rotherham United keeper Viktor Johansson this summer. He told Football League World: “He’s been one of the most consistent keepers in the Championship despite Rotherham’s position, so he’s highly sought after.

“Johansson should want to be a first-team keeper, he doesn’t want to be sitting on the bench, so he shouldn’t move anywhere where he would be second choice. There’s a lot of Premier League clubs after him, but would he be first-choice there? I doubt it. So, should Sheffield Wednesday retain their Championship status, that would be a viable option for him, with Sheffield United another.

“He’s going to have a lot of clubs after his signature. Would he be a good signing for either Sheffield club? Absolutely. Whoever signs Johansson has got a very, very good goalkeeper.”

Vata race

Watford are reportedly interested in a move for Celtic star Rocco Vata this summer, with the 18-year-old a hot property. According to a report from Citta Celeste, Serie A side Lazio are also interested in the youngster, who is yet to break into the first team at Parkhead.

