Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Sheffield Wednesday’s relegation rivals Huddersfield Town have been contacted by referee body the PGMOL after last weekend’s hugely-controversial penalty decision in their 1-1 draw at Bristol City but have not received an apology despite an admission it was the ‘wrong’ call.

The Terriers, level on points with the Owls but ahead on goal difference, looked to be heading out of the bottom three last weekend as they led 1-0 at Bristol City. However, in the tenth minute of added-on time Oliver Turton was penalised for a handball by referee Rebecca Welch.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Huddersfield were left angered by the decision with head coach Andre Breitenreiter revealing it had left some his players crying in the changing room after the final whistle. Speaking ahead of Huddersfield’s home game with Swansea City, Breitenreiter revealed the West Yorkshire club have been contacted by the PGMOL over the incident.

He told The Yorkshire Post: “We showed a very brave performance at Bristol and the team played very well. Of course, we were penalised with the wrong penalty decision. I got the information this week that they told us the decision was wrong.

"No apology, but that the decision was wrong. It was also not the first time that we were robbed of two more points like in other games before. But the whole team, club and the supporters draw motivation from injustice and so do I.

"We want to show everyone who doesn’t want to see us in the Championship that my team has found its feet and we have to speak about positive things, for sure. We have played really well in the last few games. Maybe it was not reflected in points and we still have to get the quality on the pitch to be able to win close games for ninety minutes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"But we have been playing well, which was also evident in the ‘win’ at Bristol. We have to take motivation and positive things from the decisions we cannot change. But it has cost us many points.”

Speaking earlier this week, former Premier League referee Dermot Gallagher outlined his belief that the penalty should not have been awarded. It could prove a costly decision in the relegation battle but one that might stand to benefit Sheffield Wednesday.