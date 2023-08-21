Injury update on Sheffield Wednesday defender – maybe it’s time to move on

Young Sheffield Wednesday defender, Ciaran Brennan, had been hoping that this season would offer up an opportunity to stake a first team place…

Now 23, the central defender is at a point in his career where he needs to be playing regular football, but his chances of showing Xisco what he can offer took a hit in preseason when he picked up an injury whilst out in Spain.

Brennan had featured in the club’s preseason friendlies prior to their trip out to Costa Blanca, though was used as a right back rather than centrally during a period when the Owls boss was hardly flush for options prior to a host of arrivals. Darren Moore had also said that he would be part of things before his departure.

But the defender hasn’t featured again since sustaining his injury at their training base in Algorfa, and the Owls boss says that he’s now starting to make some progress back on the grass again.

"He was injured in the pre-season and is still out injured,” he told the media. “We will see what happens when he recovers. It’s true the last week he’s started to come back and exercise outside and not just in the gym. We will have to see what happens in the next few days about him."