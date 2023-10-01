News you can trust since 1887
Sheffield Wednesday trio walk suspension tightrope heading into West Brom tie

Sheffield Wednesday now have three players on the brink of a one-game suspension as they head into next week’s tie with West Bromwich Albion.

By Joe Crann
Published 1st Oct 2023, 16:25 BST
Things are tough enough for Xisco and his Owls at the moment in time after a torrid start to the season has seen them get to nine games in the Championship without a single win to their name – and they don’t seem to be getting any easier.

Prior to the 3-0 defeat to Sunderland on Friday night Wednesday had both Callum Paterson and Josh Windass on four yellow cards so far, meaning that they’re just one booking away from suspension, and now Chilean international, Juan Delgado, finds himself in the same boat.

The 30-year-old, who moved to S6 from Portugal over the summer, came on in the 73rd minute of the game against the Black Cats and was booked 10 minutes later for a late challenge – he will now be suspended for one match if he gets another yellow card in the next 10 matches.

Paterson, Windass and Delgado need to avoid another yellow card until after the game against Blackburn Rovers on December 2nd, after which point players will only be suspended when they hit 10 bookings prior to the matchday 37. That would mean sitting out two matches.

The Owls take on the Baggies at 8pm on Tuesday night as they look to avoid their worst ever start to a league campaign.

