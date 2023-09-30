Defender secures local move after leaving Sheffield Wednesday

Former Sheffield Wednesday defender, Paulo Aguas, has found himself a new club - and he hasn’t had to travel too far away either.

Aguas was one of the several young players who were released by the Owls over the summer after they decided that a number would not be offered new deals at the club, with the 20-year-old being informed that he could begin his search for a new club this season.

It’s taken a bit of time, but this week it was confirmed that the Brazilian-born footballer has put pen to paper on a deal with Hallam FC for the season as they look to continue what has been a relatively solid start to the campaign in what is their second seaon in the NCEL Premier Division.

Aguas isn’t the only former Wednesday player on the books at Sandygate, though, with popular ex-Owl Daniel Pudil also turning out for Craig Denton’s side this season.

The left-sided player was the last of those released from the U21s yet to find a club, and now he’ll be hoping to kick on at the earliest opportunity when given a chance by his new manager.