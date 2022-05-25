Wednesday have had a raft of loan players head back to their parent clubs and decisions have been made on the Owls released list, with Saido Berahino, Sam Hutchinson and Chey Dunkley having been moved on.

Decisions will be made by the quartet of players offered deals by the club; namely Nathaniel Mendez-Laing, Jack Hunt, Massimo Luongo and Joe Wildsmith.

But with more or less every club in the EFL having now published their ‘released and retained’ lists after Saturday’s deadline – and just for fun – we scoured the free agent market to scope out a few we think the club could fit the bill.

Last week we put together this list of players already available to be signed for free, including Freddie Ladapo.

And a little earlier we put together this list, which included Harlee Dean and 12 others.

Here are a few more names Wednesday could consider to bring in for nothing.

1. There are some big names out there.. ..and Wednesday are on the lookout for new faces to bring in to beef up a squad that is looking a little bare in places. Here are some of the names the Owls could take a go at.. Photo: . Photo Sales

2. Gary Cahill - Bournemouth A big name who has spent much of his career at the very top, 36-year-old 61-cap England international Gary Cahill is strongly rumoured to be a Wednesday fan. Played plenty early on last season at Championship promotion winners Bournemouth but fell out of contention when they brought Nat Phillips in from Liverpool. Could Cahill fancy a swansong at S6 to organise things? Photo: Nathan Stirk Photo Sales

3. Connor Mahoney - Millwall A 25-year-old former England youth cap who cost Millwall upwards of £1.1m in 2019, the attacking winger could be the sort of player Darren Moore fancies to inject something new into Wednesday's attack. A former Barnsley loanee, he's one of many free agents that won't be short of suitors this summer, from the Championship in particular. Photo: Jacques Feeney Photo Sales

4. Aden Flint - Cardiff City Arrived at Wednesday on loan from Cardiff in 2020/21 to some fanfare - the big, imposing leader of a centre-half was seen as just what the Owls needed.. and continue to need. His stint in S6 was cut short by injury though he returned to Hillsborough as Bluebirds skipper later that season. Has left Cardiff amid a whirlwind rebuild there and will have plenty of options. Photo: Michael Steele Photo Sales