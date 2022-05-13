And with that shift in focus comes the whirring of the rumour mill.

Wednesday have a raft of loan players heading back to their parent clubs and decisions to be made by both club and players over a number of soon-to-be expiring contracts.

With their retained list yet to be published it’s not entirely clear just how much work is to be done in the recruitment stakes this summer, but all indications are it’s going to be a busy one.

A growing number of EFL clubs have announced their released lists, however, and a number of players are already known to be available on a free in the coming months.

So even before the final ball has been kicked on the League One season, here are a handful of names we think Wednesday could consider to bolster their 2022/23 automatic promotion push.

1. Matt Butcher - Accrington Stanley Already linked with a handful of League One clubs including Portsmouth, 24-year-old midfielder Butcher will no doubt be another hot property this summer. A Bournemouth academy product, he's been a key player for Accrington Stanley over the last couple of seasons and is leaving only because the club couldn't agree terms with him. Photo: Alex Burstow Photo Sales

2. Tom Barkhuizen - Preston North End This would come as one of the more ambitious moves as Barkhuizen will no doubt be fancied by a number of clubs after his surprise release by Preston North End. A forward who has been a key man for the Deepdale side before Ryan Lowe's shake-up in the second half of last season, he's a goal threat. Photo: Marc Atkins Photo Sales

3. Harlee Dean - Birmingham City Spent the second half of last season on loan with Wednesday and impressed despite an injury-spotted few months. Fell out of favour at Birmingham and by his own admission is now available on a free transfer this summer. Things may change given the Blues are reportedly considering a change in management. There'd be competition and his wages may be a sticking point. Photo: Morgan Harlow Photo Sales

4. Will Boyle - Cheltenham Town Linked with Wednesday for a long time, Yorkshire-born, a left-footed defender who is strong in the air, Boyle seems to tick a lot of boxes. Not released as such by Cheltenham, his manager Michael Duff wanted to keep him but has already publicly confirmed his departure on a free transfer. Has League One experience but will be highly sought after. Photo: Pete Norton Photo Sales