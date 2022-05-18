Wednesday have a raft of loan players heading back to their parent clubs and decisions to be made by both club and players over a number of soon-to-be expiring contracts.

With their retained list yet to be published it’s not entirely clear just how much work is to be done in the recruitment stakes this summer, but all indications are it’s going to be a busy one.

A growing number of EFL clubs have announced their released lists, however, and a number of players are already known to be available on a free in the coming months.

Last week we threw up this list of players already available to be signed for free.

Here are a few more names Wednesday could consider to bring in for nothing and bolster their 2022/23 automatic promotion push.

2. Callum O'Dowda - Bristol City An attacking midfielder who will no doubt have plenty of options this summer, 35-cap Republic of Ireland international O'Dowda had his release from a six-year stint at Bristol City confirmed this week. At 27 it's one to file as 'unlikely' given his Championship suitors - Swansea and Cardiff are said to be interested in making him theirs. Photo: Jacques Feeney Photo Sales

3. Tom Eaves - Hull City A strapping 30-year-old striker, Eaves' release from Hull City has come as something of a surprise to some Tigers fans, to whom he was a popular figure. Played 31 times last year in the Championship but has a wealth of experience in League One. Photo: Justin Setterfield Photo Sales

4. Grant Ward - Blackpool A Tottenham Hotspur-reared midfielder who has years left in the legs at 27, Ward has played most of his football in the Championship with Ipswich but enjoyed promotion from League One with Blackpool in the 2020/21 season when he played an integral role. Released by the Tangerines after an achilles problem decimated his level of involvement this time out. Photo: Stu Forster Photo Sales