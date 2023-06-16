Sheffield Wednesday supporters would like to see a host of changes made to the squad over the summer.

Darren Moore is working hard behind the scenes as the Wednesday plan ahead for the 2023/24 campaign, and it’s expected to be a busy summer at S6 following the exit of a number of players when their deals expire officially at the end of this month.

As part of our Big Wednesday Survey, which was filled out by over 1300 people, we looked for insight into what supporters would like to see happen over the course of the next few weeks and months prior to the transfer window closing on September 1st at 11pm.

Of the fans that took part in the survey almost 89% of them believe that the Owls need between 5-10 new arrivals this summer in order to bolster their ranks in the Championship, with just under 6% thinking they need to sign even more than that.

In terms of the finances, fans are also hoping that Dejphon Chansiri is able to provide Moore with some transfer fees, only 27.7% thinking that 0-£5m is what they realistically need to spend. The bulk of votes (43.1%) want to see between £5m and £10m forked out on new signings.

The position of least concern for the fanbase, it would appear, is the goalkeeper - suggesting faith in Cameron Dawson, while the midfield is also not a major worry judging by the fact that only 6.2% and 18.4% respectively see them as the most vital position to strengthen.

40.9% think that new attackers are the most important, while 34.6% would like to see the defence prioritised. In line with that, of the club’s four loan signings in the season gone by fans would most like to see Mark McGuinness and Reece James back - 85.1% wanting to see the former return and 72.5% the latter.

Sheffield Wednesday fans would love to see Mark McGuinness back at the club. (Steve Ellis)

Lastly, when given the choice of signing experienced players, youngsters with potential, bringing through academy graduates, signing players with specific Championship experience or going for a healthy mix of all four the majority (66.3%) went for the latter.