Burnley goalkeeper, Bailey Peacock-Farrell, admits that he’d like to be playing regularly every season after being linked with a Sheffield Wednesday return.

The shot-stopper is currently away on international duty with Northern Ireland as they prepare to face Denmark this evening, but he’s faced questions over his future after reports linked him with a return to the Owls following the Clarets’ promotion into the Premier League.

After making 47 appearances during his loan spell at Hillsborough last season, the 26-year-old was restricted to just 16 under Vincent Company in 2022/23, and of course he’d like to be playing more. He did, however, enjoy the promotion-winning campaign.

Speaking to the media about his situation, BPF said, “I am in a role where you can either get a lot of games or absolutely none. I’ve been quite happy that I got the amount of games that I have. We had really good cup runs and I played the back end of the season as well as a couple of games at the front.

“Overall I could have done with a few more games and I like to play every game but it certainly wasn’t a bad season... Obviously you would like to be playing regularly every single season, that’s certainly the aim going into next season as well.”

Peacock-Farrell is one of several names that have been linked with the Owls already this summer as Darren Moore plans his latest rebuild after securing their Championship status, and they will certainly be in the market for a new goalkeeper alongside Cameron Dawson following the decision not to offer David Stockdale a new contract.