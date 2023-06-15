Sheffield Wednesday, and other clubs across England, have been given interesting new options in the transfer market following a change in work permit rules.

For years the arrival of players in England from outside of Europe was made difficult due to the strict points-based system that was in place to try and make sure that only exceptional talent took a spot away from local players, and post-Brexit it meant that non-British players were also subject to similar – but tweaked – rules.

Now, as the summer 2023 window opens up, it has been confirmed that all clubs in the country will be given at least two foreign spots – even if they don’t meet the points requirement.

For Darren Moore and Wednesday it means that they can snap up four players from overseas if they so wish, as can the other clubs in the Premier League and the Championship. For League One and League Two it is two less.

A statement from the FA explained the new changes, saying, “The Home Office has approved new Governing Body Endorsement Criteria for international player visas which are effective from the opening of the June transfer window.

“While the main points-based system will remain in place for the majority of players coming to the English game from overseas, The FA has designed a new football solution alongside stakeholders which works for everyone and provides additional access to exceptional international talent which falls outside the current GBE criteria.

“The additional access will allow clubs playing in the English league the ability to sign a number of players who do not meet the current points requirements. A maximum of four players will be available to Premier League and Championship teams, and two for League One and League Two teams. The number of players a club will be able to sign will be proportional to the number of English players they play. While each club will get at least two places for players in the first season, they will receive between zero and four depending on the number of English players playing in future seasons.

LONDON, ENGLAND - MAY 29: Darren Moore, Manager of Sheffield Wednesday, celebrates after the team's victory and promotion to the Sky Bet Championship in the Sky Bet League One Play-Off Final between Barnsley and Sheffield Wednesday at Wembley Stadium on May 29, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)

“The Premier League and EFL have also committed to work with The FA on improving the pathway for talented English youngsters. This solution supports both England player development and clubs’ access to overseas talent. The outcomes of both the changes to the GBE system and improvements to the development pathway will be kept under review, which could mean increasing the number of places allowed per club should both be working successfully.”

Wednesday have been mainly British in their recent recruitment, with Sylla Sow and Florian Kamberi the only two players that have been signed under Darren Moore’s watch that aren’t of UK origin.