Sheffield Wednesday transfer state of play heading into final hours of transfer window

The gates of Hillsborough aren’t closed for business as we enter the final hours of the January transfer window, but as time ticks on the chances of a further winter additions at Sheffield Wednesday are dwlindling.

Aden Flint is the solitary new face at S6 after his loan switch from Stoke City was confirmed late last week, a signing that satisfied the club’s primary mission in terms of replacing Mark McGuinness, who headed back to parent club Cardiff City after an outstanding loan spell.

If things are to remain as they are and no further business is done, the only other story of note will be that of Alex Mighten heading back to Nottingham Forest at Wednesday’s behest after a far less gleaming effort in the youngster’s first stint away from his hometown club.

SHEFFIELD, ENGLAND - JANUARY 01: General view inside the stadium prior to the Sky Bet Championship match between Sheffield Wednesday and Derby County at Hillsborough Stadium on January 01, 2021 in Sheffield, England. The match will be played without fans, behind closed doors as a Covid-19 precaution. (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

Owls boss Darren Moore made clear after the double departure that he wanted the squad to end the window stronger than it finished and though he also claimed players would only be signed if they were able to improve the team, he said as recently as Saturday that he wanted ‘one or two’ new faces in the door.

Whether or not that is to come to fruition remains to be seen. Wednesday are likely to have ‘irons in the fire’ with regard to possible incomings late on, though to The Star’s knowledge there is nothing especially imminent on its way – not that it would be the first time the club has sneaked a signing past the media.

It is understood that Wednesday have been let down on the potential addition of QPR youngster Sinclair Armstrong, whose parent club rendered him unavailable due to injury sustained by Lyndon Dykes, while they failed in a bid to convince Celtic to loan out young defender Stephen Welsh.

With time ticking, it may well be that the Owls turn to face the remainder of their title charge with largely the same squad that is currently on a run a few days short of four months unbeaten in all competitions.

Added focus has been placed on their activity in the transfer market given injuries in key positions. George Byers and Barry Bannan have returned and should be fit to face the monster double-header with Plymouth Argyle and Ipswich Town over the next two weekends, while Reece James is set for a step-up in training over the coming days.

There is less good news on Michael Ihiekwe – who looks likely to be out for the bulk of the remainder of the season – leaving anxiety over a lack of depth in the defensive areas if Wednesday are unable to bring in a further body at the back.

One potential move it was hoped they may be able to revisit after the window was the potential re-signing of Michael Hector, who trained with the club last week but has since signed for fellow League One side Charlton Athletic.