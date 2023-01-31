The new year form of Sheffield Wednesday key man Josh Windass has built a queue of admirers, The Star understands, but the chances of him leaving the club on deadline day are – as things stand – relatively slim.

The Owls are into the final hours of what has been a slow-burning transfer window, with manager Darren Moore having made clear the focus is on adding to his squad rather than letting any players go.

And as they look to strengthen their attacking stable rather than weaken it, one player they will certainly be keen to keep hold of is Windass, who has contributed the most goal contributions of any Wednesday player this season and is in excellent form of late with four goals and an assist to his name this month alone.

Owls Josh Windass Pic Steve Ellis

The 29-year-old is a player that hasn’t been far from the watchlists of other clubs ever since Wednesday’s relegation to League One and The Star understands there is interest there once again from Championship clubs – and this time a team currently operating at the lower end of the Premier League.

It is understood that unlike in previous windows there has been no firm contact from rival clubs as of yet and while it is not outside the realms of possibility that the Owls’ resolve is tested late on, it seems unlikely at this stage that Windass will be going anywhere.

The Star also understands a similar state of play with at least two other Wednesday players in terms of outside interest from the Championship – but vitally they too are unlikely to move on as of this morning.

Interested clubs may well be sitting tight on Windass’ situation given he is out of contract in the summer.

It is believed there is a contract extension trigger in the forward’s deal but the terms of that clause are not yet entirely clear.

