Michael Hector has a new club, signing for Charlton Athletic after his spell training with Sheffield Wednesday.

The 30-year-old defender left Sheffield earlier in the month after going through training at Middlewood Road, and The Star reported on Tuesday that he’d started training with the Addicks ahead of a proposed move to The Valley.

It’s now been confirmed that he’s joined Dean Holden’s side until the end of the season.

“It feels great to be a Charlton player,” he told the club’s official website. “The boys seem like a good bunch and I’ve settled in nicely.