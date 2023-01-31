News you can trust since 1887
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Michael Hector signs elsewhere after Sheffield Wednesday training stint ends

Michael Hector has a new club, signing for Charlton Athletic after his spell training with Sheffield Wednesday.

By Joe Crann
3 minutes ago

The 30-year-old defender left Sheffield earlier in the month after going through training at Middlewood Road, and The Star reported on Tuesday that he’d started training with the Addicks ahead of a proposed move to The Valley.

It’s now been confirmed that he’s joined Dean Holden’s side until the end of the season.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“It feels great to be a Charlton player,” he told the club’s official website. “The boys seem like a good bunch and I’ve settled in nicely.

Most Popular

“I’ve always enjoyed playing at The Valley. Every time I’ve played at The Valley it has been at night and it feels like a European night. It’s always a decent atmosphere, obviously being a home player it will be a different experience and it’s one I’m really looking forward to.”

Charlton Athletic