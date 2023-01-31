The 30-year-old defender left Sheffield earlier in the month after going through training at Middlewood Road, and The Star reported on Tuesday that he’d started training with the Addicks ahead of a proposed move to The Valley.
It’s now been confirmed that he’s joined Dean Holden’s side until the end of the season.
“It feels great to be a Charlton player,” he told the club’s official website. “The boys seem like a good bunch and I’ve settled in nicely.
“I’ve always enjoyed playing at The Valley. Every time I’ve played at The Valley it has been at night and it feels like a European night. It’s always a decent atmosphere, obviously being a home player it will be a different experience and it’s one I’m really looking forward to.”