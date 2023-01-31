Former Sheffield Wednesday forward Lucas João could be set for a deadline day move to the Premier League, as per reports in the national media.

The Daily Mail report the Reading man is the subject of a last-gasp effort by Everton to strengthen their attacking options, with Sean Dyche unveiled as their new manager this week.

It is the latest of several reported efforts by clubs around Europe in trying to sign João, who left Wednesday to join the Royals for a fee of around £5m in 2019.

And despite a series of failed negotiations, with mutual advisors and representatives well placed at both clubs, there is a feeling on Berkshire this deal could well be a goer.

Wednesday were reported to have installed a sell-on clause in the terms of the deal and it was originally thought that the Owls would receive around 20% of any fee received by Reading for the Portugal-born striker.

But the fullness of time suggests that may not be the case and The Star understands that it may well be that Wednesday would only receive any sort of windfall should Reading make a profit on João – an outcome that seems unlikely given he is out of contract in the summer and could be available on a cut-price deal.

João has produced some of his best form for Reading – particularly in their 2020/21 run towards the Championship play-offs – and has plundered and impressive 43 goals and 14 assists in his 107 appearances for the club.