Sheffield Wednesday transfer saga ‘set to end’ after Darren Moore ‘legal approach’ comments

Dutch second tier side De Graafschap have made clear their interest in Owls forward Sylla Sow, who is into the final year of his Wednesday contract having signed on a free last summer.

De Graafschap’s interest has been played out in Netherlands-based newspaper De Gelderlander, who carried quotes from the club’s technical director Peter Bijvelds that suggested they had hoped to complete a free transfer deal last week.

Sheffield Wednesday boss Darren Moore.

But reports now suggest that interest is coming to an end after it became clear a free transfer was not likely to be agreeable to Wednesday. Sow was on the bench in the weekend’s win at MK Dons and could play a part in the Carabao Cup tie with Sunderland on Wednesday evening.

“I don't think it is for me to comment on that now,” Moore said last week on speculation surrounding Sow “Every player has got their position to play in terms of the team.

“If they (De Graafschap) are interested in him, they know the legal approach that they need to make. In terms of any players coming in or going out, there is a process that needs to happen.

“I can't stop the interest coming in. I can't stop it with Sylla or with any other players. What I do know is there is a process and if it is not met in the right terms for any of the players, we carry on and focus on the games and performing well.”

Sow is not the only Wednesday player to have had interest in him spoken about publicly by officials of a foreign club this summer.

Argentine side Atletico Talleres trod a similar path in their pursuit of Josh Windass in a whirlwind few weeks that Moore saw as a tactic to try and unsettle the player.

“It was carried out quite publicly,” Moore said on the Windass interest.