Sheffield Wednesday blow pushes Darren Moore to consider fresh moves in the transfer window

Defender Akin Famewo was forced off just half an hour into his Owls debut in the 1-0 win, which prompted a re-jig at the back that put Liam Palmer into the back three as Dominic Iorfa watched on from the bench.

Famewo was seen leaving the ground on crutches and wearing a knee brace and while Moore said he would give the injury time to settle before offering a public prognosis, there were clear fears the issue would keep him out for an extended period.

The transfer window doesn’t close until September 1 and while he had previously suggested defence wasn’t necessarily an area they were looking to strengthen, he admitted that should Famewo’s injury keep him out for a while, the club may consider a dip into the transfer market.

Sheffield Wednesday manager Darren Moore.

The former Norwich City youngster fulfilled Moore’s long-held wish to sign a left-footed ball-playing centre-half and it may be that a replacement is sought between now and the end of the window.

“We will have a look at that and will assess it accordingly,” Moore said.

“It is too early for me to say anything because, usually when an injury occurs, we have got to let the injury have 48 hours to settle down.

“Once it settles down, then you can give more of a prognosis on it. The swelling reduces, you can get it scanned and you can see how the player feels. You get more of an understanding on those things on Monday.”

Wednesday have already used this summer to stage an overhaul of their defensive ranks, bringing in Michael Ihiekwe and Ben Heneghan alongside Famewo as well as experienced goalkeeper David Stockdale.

Speaking on the possible extent of Famewo’s injury, Moore said: “This one probably looks a lot more serious than Smudger’s (Michael Smith) does, but he was having a great game up on that left side.