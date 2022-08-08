It was reported recently that Championship side, Blackpool, had shown an interest in trying to sign the 21-year-old midfielder, but that their six-figure original bid had been rejected by the Owls.

Now, after two impressive displays in the League One opening games, The Star understands that another Tangerines offer – worth just under £1m – has been rebuffed by Wednesday, who clearly value the former Manchester City youngster highly.

Both Moore and the player have discussed his future in recent weeks, with the manager stating at length how much potential he has, and ‘Fizz’ said that he’d definitely be up for staying at Hillsborough if the right offer was on the table.

The Star is led to believe that, while contract negotiations are ongoing, the player is still awaiting an official offer to sign, and Wednesdayites will be eager for the club to try and sort out his future sooner rather than later.

Dele-Bashiru has just one year left to run on his current deal with Wednesday following his move from City a couple of years ago, and if the club aren’t careful then they run the risk of losing him as a free agent next summer.

The midfielder scored two goals on the opening day of the season against Portsmouth, before showing more of his quality in the win against MK Dons this past weekend – especially in the second half of the tie.