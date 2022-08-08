The 19-year-old attacker was somewhat of a surprise departure from the Owls over the summer after it was decided that he would not be sticking around, and he says that he’s now looking forward to getting going in his new surroundings after the disappointment of being released.

Speaking to the club’s website, the teenager explained, “I remember playing against Ossett United last preseason for Sheffield Wednesday, it seems a great club… I just want to get out there now and play.

“I’m excited for the season ahead after the disappointment of being released in the summer. I have been at Wednesday since U15s, so this is all new to me but it’s a challenge I’m up for. I love the ball at my feet and making things happen.”

Meanwhile, Ossett’s joint-manager, Jas Colliver, said, “I’ve watched this lad at U23 level, he can take players on, create opportunities and score important goals. He’s a player that we all need to be patient with, this is his first experience of men’s football, I’m glad he has chosen us ahead of stiff competition from teams in the league above.

“He’s enjoyed his short time with us particularly the game against Liversedge when he had a feel of what our club is about and our unreal support. Basile is another wide man he will add value and further competition for places barring no issues with the paperwork he will be available to play in our FA Cup game vs New Mills.”