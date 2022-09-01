Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Transfer deadline day is finally upon us and both Sheffield Wednesday and Sheffield United could be set for more action before 11pm.

The Owls have made eleven new signings this summer including the likes of Mallik Wilks, Michael Smith and Will Vaulks, while Paul Heckingbottom has welcomed five new faces to Bramall Lane - including two Manchester City academy products.

With less than twelve hours to go until the transfer window slams shut, here are the club’s latest headlines...

Owls ‘increasingly confident’ of keeping four stars

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sheffield Wednesday have seen a number of their players attract interest after a positive start to the season.

George Byers and Fisayo Dele-Bashiru had been linked with moves away with Blackpool interested in the pair, however The Star have since reported that neither will be allowed to depart the club before tonight’s deadline.

Attacking duo Lee Gregory and Josh Windass had also been linked with Derby County and Middlesbrough respectively, but it is thought that the Owls are growing ‘increasingly confident’ of keeping both strikers at Hillsborough.

Gregory was Wednesday’s top scorer with 17 goals last season and is eager to remain with the club as they look to win promotion.

Blades handed Sander Berge transfer boost

Sheffield United midfielder Sander Berge had been linked with a move to Liverpool in recent days, according to reports.

The Reds have suffered an injury crisis in the early stages of the campaign with four midfielders sidelined and had looked to the Norwegian to improve their squad depth.

However, Sky Sports have reported that Liverpool are closing in on a deal for Juventus’ Arthur Melo - which means their interest in Berge is likely to have ended.

Jurgen Klopp’s side have also been heavily linked with Aston Villa’s Douglas Luiz on transfer deadline day and are likely to look to either midfielder ahead of Berge.