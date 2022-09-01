Sheffield Wednesday ‘confident’ of keeping hold of stars, Liverpool set to sign Sander Berge alternative
Here is the latest action on transfer deadline day.
Transfer deadline day is finally upon us and both Sheffield Wednesday and Sheffield United could be set for more action before 11pm.
The Owls have made eleven new signings this summer including the likes of Mallik Wilks, Michael Smith and Will Vaulks, while Paul Heckingbottom has welcomed five new faces to Bramall Lane - including two Manchester City academy products.
With less than twelve hours to go until the transfer window slams shut, here are the club’s latest headlines...
Owls ‘increasingly confident’ of keeping four stars
Most Popular
-
1
Sheffield Wednesday make key George Byers decision as transfer window draws to a close
-
2
Released Sheffield Wednesday man set to join ex-Owl in Championship switch after Middlesbrough interest
-
3
How Dejphon Chansiri has responded to ‘agent activity’ at Sheffield Wednesday – and how the players have handled it
-
4
Injury may halt Sheffield Wednesday switch – two players could still leave
-
5
Sheffield Wednesday’s latest Fisayo Dele-Bashiru stance after Blackpool interest
Sheffield Wednesday have seen a number of their players attract interest after a positive start to the season.
George Byers and Fisayo Dele-Bashiru had been linked with moves away with Blackpool interested in the pair, however The Star have since reported that neither will be allowed to depart the club before tonight’s deadline.
Attacking duo Lee Gregory and Josh Windass had also been linked with Derby County and Middlesbrough respectively, but it is thought that the Owls are growing ‘increasingly confident’ of keeping both strikers at Hillsborough.
Gregory was Wednesday’s top scorer with 17 goals last season and is eager to remain with the club as they look to win promotion.
Blades handed Sander Berge transfer boost
Sheffield United midfielder Sander Berge had been linked with a move to Liverpool in recent days, according to reports.
The Reds have suffered an injury crisis in the early stages of the campaign with four midfielders sidelined and had looked to the Norwegian to improve their squad depth.
However, Sky Sports have reported that Liverpool are closing in on a deal for Juventus’ Arthur Melo - which means their interest in Berge is likely to have ended.
Jurgen Klopp’s side have also been heavily linked with Aston Villa’s Douglas Luiz on transfer deadline day and are likely to look to either midfielder ahead of Berge.
The 24-year-old has attracted interest from a number of clubs this summer including Club Brugge, though his £35 million release clause remains untouched as we near the 11pm deadline.