Sheffield Wednesday’s latest Fisayo Dele-Bashiru stance after Blackpool interest

Fisayo Dele-Bashiru will not be leaving Sheffield Wednesday as things stand.

Wednesday are in a tight situation regarding the 21-year-old at present, with interest from both the UK and overseas emerging and his current contract with the Owls up at the end of the season.

It has previously been reported that Blackpool have had a couple of offers for ‘Fizz’ rebuffed by Wednesday, and The Star has been informed that – as things stand – they have no intention of selling him this summer.

The former Manchester City man has had a strong start to the 2022/23 campaign, scoring three goals in all competitions so far, and Darren Moore has spoken highly of the youngster’s potential – also reiterating his desire to get him to stick around long-term.

Right now, though, there is no new contract in place, meaning that Dele-Bashiru is free to sign a pre-contract outside of English borders come January, just like players such as Osaze Urhoghide and Liam Shaw did when they joined Celtic.

There has been no indication that the burly midfield man is looking to force a move, and he has said in the past about how he’d ‘definitely’ sign a new deal at Hillsborough if it was right.

The latest news suggests that Dele-Bashiru will still be a Wednesday player after Thursday night’s 11pm deadline – however as Moore has said, ‘Everyone has their price’.