Sheffield United and Sheffield Wednesday transfer deadline day latest - live updates

The Owls have made a raft of signings already this summer with 11 new faces coming in as Darren Moore attempts to build a squad capable of gaining promotion back to the Championship.

Over at Bramall Lane, United haven’t been quite so busy, however the quality of some of those new additions has already been on display in a fine start for the Blades so far this season.

Sheffield Wednesday boss Darren Moore and Sheffield United manager Paul Heckingbottom

It is believed at this stage to be unlikely that both clubs will be bringing in more new faces but both Moore and his opposite number at United, Paul Heckingbottom, haven’t ruled it out in the run out to the deadline.

What is expected are some players going out, particularly loan moves for those younger starlets on the fringes of the first team.

And there are also a few clubs circling around the best of the talent at the Lane and Hillsborough, just to add a nervousness into the mix before the window closes.