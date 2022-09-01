Sheffield United and Sheffield Wednesday transfer deadline day latest - live updates
It’s transfer deadline day and for both Sheffield United and Sheffield Wednesday there is expected to be some movement before the window closes tonight.
The Owls have made a raft of signings already this summer with 11 new faces coming in as Darren Moore attempts to build a squad capable of gaining promotion back to the Championship.
Over at Bramall Lane, United haven’t been quite so busy, however the quality of some of those new additions has already been on display in a fine start for the Blades so far this season.
It is believed at this stage to be unlikely that both clubs will be bringing in more new faces but both Moore and his opposite number at United, Paul Heckingbottom, haven’t ruled it out in the run out to the deadline.
What is expected are some players going out, particularly loan moves for those younger starlets on the fringes of the first team.
And there are also a few clubs circling around the best of the talent at the Lane and Hillsborough, just to add a nervousness into the mix before the window closes.
United: Will Osula looks to be heading out of Bramall Lane on loan. Burton Albion had been viewed as his most likely destination until Derby County entered the chase.
Sheffield United and Sheffield Wednesday transfer deadline day live
Last updated: Thursday, 01 September, 2022, 10:25
Key Events
- Wednesday have already brought in 11 players this summer
- Paul Heckingbottom says he would like one more player
- Sander Berge’s future remains in doubt
- Championship clubs are keeping an eye on Owls stars
Maybe we could see a permanent exit after all?
Former Owl finally nails down a new club
Saido Berahino’s future was one that split opinion when the 2021/22 season came to an end, with some feeling that he’d done enough to deserve another year and others believing that it was time to part ways.
He eventually left and now, the forward has finally found himself a new club...
Striker completes international transfer after leaving Sheffield Wednesday
Following his exit from Sheffield Wednesday over the summer, Saido Berahino has now found himself a new club overseas.
Heckingbottom would like ‘one more’
With John Fleck picking up an injury that could keep him out for about six weeks, Heckingbottom says he thinks the Blades could do with another midfielder.
Sheffield United manager reveals he would like one more signing before the transfer deadline
Paul Heckingbottom, the Sheffield United manager, has admitted he would like to sign one more player before tomorrow’s transfer deadline.
Paul Heckingbottom
We’ve got too many injuries at the moment and you’re always going to ask, aren’t you. The schedule is so unrelenting and I’d love to be able to change it around more with the midfielders the same way we have been doing in attack.
George Byers being watched
Owls midfielder George Byers is one of the players who has been on the radar of Championship clubs after a fine start to the season.
The Star’s Joe Crann reported yesterday, however, that the Owls are standing firm.
He wrote: “Now though, The Star is led to believe that Wednesday have made it clear that Byers is not for sale, with [Blackpool] being told that he will not be leaving Hillsborough this summer given his importance to Moore’s outfit.”
Wednesday make key George Byers decision as transfer window draws to a close
Sheffield Wednesday’s George Byers has attracted interest from the Championship, but he looks set to stay at Hillsborough.
The rumour mill is working overtime
Deadline Day transfer news: Leeds United 'pushing' to sign Sheffield United defender
Leeds United ‘pushing’ to sign Sheffield United defender. Derby County ‘in running’ to land Blades striker.
Deadline Day at Hillsborough
The Star’s Owls writer Alex Miller gives the lowdown on what could happen today at Wednesday
Everything Sheffield Wednesday fans should expect from transfer deadline day
Buckle up, Sheffield Wednesday fans, it’s here again. It’s deadline day.
The state of play at Sheffield United
The Star’s James Shield looks at the questions around deadline day for the Blades
The four key items on Sheffield united's transfer deadline day agenda, including Sander Berge
With the summer window set to close tonight, Sheffield United’s Paul Heckingbottom has made no secret of how he hopes to see deadline day unfold at Bramall Lane.
Good morning and welcome to deadline day!
Love it or hate it, deadline day rarely passes without some kind of drama. Owls and Blades fans will be hoping today is one of those drama-free days.
The respective squads are looking in good shape so far and with clubs circling for some of their better players, there are a few nerves flying around ahead of the window closing.
Stay with us throughot the day for all the latest from United and Wednesday and updates from around the Championship and League One.