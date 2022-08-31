Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Byers has become a key component in the heart of Darren Moore’s Wednesday midfield, with Wednesdayites really taking to the former Swansea City man after months of strong performances.

His showings in Owls colours have not gone unnoticed, though, and it became apparent earlier this week that Blackpool had shown an interest in potentially bringing him on board in an attempt to bolster their midfield options.

Now though, The Star is led to believe that Wednesday have made it clear that Byers is not for sale, with the Tangerines being told that he will not be leaving Hillsborough this summer given his importance to Moore’s outfit.

The news will be welcomed by fans who now see the 26-year-old as being an integral part to their promotion chances, and with another couple of days left of the transfer window it also gives them one less thing to worry about.

A whole host of players at Hillsborough have attracted interest from elsewhere as Thursday’s 11pm deadline draws closer, but Moore has made it clear that he doesn’t want to lose any of his key players before that rolls around.

Byers, who has shown his passion for the club on numerous occasions, has never indicated a desire to move on, and the Owls manager said on Tuesday night that he’s not had any discussions with any of his players that would suggest that any of them have intentions to leave S6 before Thursday night.