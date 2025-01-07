Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Sheffield Wednesday are among a host of Championship clubs to have been linked with the Aston Villa star.

Sheffield Wednesday look set to miss out on reported target Louie Barry as Championship rivals Derby County ‘push on’ with talks.

A host of second-tier clubs have been linked with interest in Barry, who enjoyed an outstanding first-half of the campaign at League One Stockport County. The forward bagged 16 goals in 24 games across all competitions and has since been recalled from a season-long loan early by parent club Aston Villa.

The Premier League outfit are expected to send Barry back out on loan, this time handing him a promotion amid growing Championship interest. Wednesday are thought to hold an interest in the 21-year-old but face competition from the likes of Leeds United, Sunderland, Burnley, Middlesbrough and their Yorkshire rivals Sheffield United.

But none of the aforementioned promotion hopefuls are leading the race, with Derby emerging as surprise frontrunners for Barry’s signature. Journalist Alan Nixon claims the newly-promoted Rams are ‘close’ to agreeing a deal for the promising forward, with a key advantage being their ability to offer regular starts.

Wednesday transfer interest

The Star reported back in November on interest in Barry, who was scoring at an impressive rate for promotion-chasing Stockport. However the Owls were named as one of a ‘boatload’ of Championship outfits hoping to land the red hot forward once the January window opened and he was recalled to Villa, as was expected.

It remains to be seen whether Wednesday plan to seriously rival Derby and others in the race for Barry, but he is the kind of player Danny Röhl has hinted towards wanting this month. Speaking earlier this season, the Owls boss claimed Premier League players were needed to make an instant impact.

“I have spoken before about what we need,” Röhl told The Star of his club’s preparations in November. “It is not about signing players for the squad, we must sign impact players, different players. This is what we have to try.

“I said this in the summer that we need such a player from the Premier League clubs to improve the squad. It’s not always just about convincing the players, you need the full package to look at. To get players from the Premier League clubs would increase our level.”

Barry’s impressive stats

Having initially come through West Brom’s youth setup before enjoying a brief and intriguing spell in Barcelona's La Masia academy, Barry joined Aston Villa in 2020 and has spent much of his young career out on loan. After a fruitless spell at League One Ipswich Town, he joined Swindon in League Two to truly kick off his senior career with six goals in 14 league games.

Spells at MK Dons and Salford City were unable to get the best out of Barry but another drop into League Two saw him help Stockport win the title and they were more than happy to welcome him back over the summer. Another season-long loan was agreed but after bagging 15 goals in 23 third-tier appearances, the 21-year-old looks ready for a step up.

Whether Barry can replicate that form in the Championship remains to be seen but Villa will be keen to ensure he can at least play regularly, a stance which looks to have handed Derby the advantage in signing him. If he does move to Pride Park, Wednesday won’t have to face their January target with both games against the Rams ending in victory for the Owls.