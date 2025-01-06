Sheffield Wednesday ticket news announced for derby clash with Leeds United

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Almost 3,000 Sheffield Wednesday fans will be heading to Leeds United later this month for their Championship fixture.

Wednesday and Leeds go head-to-head on January 19th as the two old rivals lock horns once again, and - just like their meeting in September - Wednesdayites have been given almost 3,000 spaces for the fixture at Elland Road.

Their allocation of 2,916 is nearly 300 more than their penultimate visit - a 2-0 win in 2020 - and as always it is expected to sell out long before they make general sale on January 14th... The first round of sales begin tomorrow at 9am.

Wednesday have had a very had a mixed bag of results against Leeds in recent years, with five defeats, three draws and three wins in their last 10 visits - and they’ve only won three games at Elland Road since the turn of the millennium.

The Owls have an FA Cup game against Coventry City to play before their trip to West Yorkshire, and that fixture will see almost 5,000 Wednesdayites head over to the CBS Arena in the most recent SWFC sell-out. It’s unlikely, however, that there will be the same buzz around that game as there will be for the Yorkshire derby that will follow.

Danny Röhl’s last two games against Leeds ended in 2-0 defeats, both at Hillsborough, while the most recent trip to Elland Road - under Xisco Munoz’s watch - ended in a 0-0 draw.