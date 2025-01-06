Key detail revealed as Sheffield Wednesday secure lengthy contract agreement

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Sheffield Wednesday have moved to secure the long-term future of highly rated midfielder, Sean Fusire.

The Star reported last year that the Owls were eager to try and tie the 19-year-old down to a new contract at Hillsborough after he managed to impress manager, Danny Röhl, with the boyhood Wednesdayite going on to make a number of appearances in the Carabao Cup.

Fusire is a player that Röhl has spoken approvingly of many times since he was made aware of his abilities, and it was on the back of numerous training sessions with the first team – including the summer preseason – that moves were made to hand him a new deal. That deal has since been announced.

It’s understood that the contract signed could see Fusire remain at Wednesday until 2028 if all goes to plan, and part of the next stages of his development could see the U21s captain sent out on loan in order to get some regular senior minutes under his belt.

Speaking to The Star about the talented teen last month, Röhl said, “Of course the cup games were very helpful. I think not just for him, but for us, to just see how far he is or how close he is, gives me a very good feeling. Then in January we do what makes sense.

“On the one side it’s about having him here and making sure we can achieve our goals. On the other side we also have to look at the bigger picture, for the long term, and whether it’s helpful for him to play every week, or three games in a week until May. But for this it must be also the right fit…

“I think his strength is playing football from the back… If you have a club that’s just looking for long balls I think this would not be the right fit for him. We want to build up his strengths, but lets see.”

Fusire is believed to be the subject of interest from a number of clubs in the English Football League, however nothing has been finalised at this point in time with three weeks of the January transfer window left to run.