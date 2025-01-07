Shea Charles drops hint on Sheffield Wednesday future in fan conversation

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Sheffield Wednesday loanee, Shea Charles, says that he’s ‘more than happy’ at Hillsborough amid concerns of a potential recall.

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 21-year-old has been a top performer for the Owls so far this season, becoming one of the first names on Danny Röhl’s teamsheet as he continues to shine in Wednesday colours.

Charles has picked up five goals and assists so far this season since joining on loan from Southampton, and with a change of manager over at St. Mary’s there have been a few worries that he may be recalled during the January transfer window as Ivan Juric looks to try and save what could be an unsalvagable season for the Saints.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Star has a dedicated Sheffield Wednesday WhatsApp Channel to bring the latest news, analysis and team & injury updates direct to your phone. Simply click here to join

For the midfielder, though, he has said that he’d be content to stay at S6 for the rest of the season, and speaking to Rob O'Neill after winning the Man of the Match award against Millwall he raised a cheer from the crowd with one of his answers.

“Are you happy here?” O’Neill asked him. “Would you like to stay out the season? Is that what your first choice would be?”

"100%, yeah - I’m more than happy here,” he replied, much to the delight of the supporters. And they’ll just be hoping that his parent club don’t try and change his mind.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Charles may well get a break this weekend when the Owls take on Coventry City in the FA Cup given how many games he’s played for Wednesday of late, but whatever happens this weekend the hope is that he’ll be back out there at Elland Road when Championship football resumes on January 19th.