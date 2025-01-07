Shea Charles drops hint on Sheffield Wednesday future in fan conversation

Joe Crann
By Joe Crann

Sheffield Wednesday journalist

Published 7th Jan 2025, 00:00 GMT
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Sheffield Wednesday loanee, Shea Charles, says that he’s ‘more than happy’ at Hillsborough amid concerns of a potential recall.

The 21-year-old has been a top performer for the Owls so far this season, becoming one of the first names on Danny Röhl’s teamsheet as he continues to shine in Wednesday colours.

Charles has picked up five goals and assists so far this season since joining on loan from Southampton, and with a change of manager over at St. Mary’s there have been a few worries that he may be recalled during the January transfer window as Ivan Juric looks to try and save what could be an unsalvagable season for the Saints.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The Star has a dedicated Sheffield Wednesday WhatsApp Channel to bring the latest news, analysis and team & injury updates direct to your phone. Simply click here to join

For the midfielder, though, he has said that he’d be content to stay at S6 for the rest of the season, and speaking to Rob O'Neill after winning the Man of the Match award against Millwall he raised a cheer from the crowd with one of his answers.

“Are you happy here?” O’Neill asked him. “Would you like to stay out the season? Is that what your first choice would be?”

"100%, yeah - I’m more than happy here,” he replied, much to the delight of the supporters. And they’ll just be hoping that his parent club don’t try and change his mind.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Charles may well get a break this weekend when the Owls take on Coventry City in the FA Cup given how many games he’s played for Wednesday of late, but whatever happens this weekend the hope is that he’ll be back out there at Elland Road when Championship football resumes on January 19th.

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1887
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice