The elation of a dramatic and successful battle against relegation from the Championship is still engulfing Sheffield Wednesday as thoughts turn towards what could lie ahead.

Talks with manager Danny Rohl are ongoing as the Owls hierarchy attempt to fend off interest from several other clubs and cement the future of a man that transformed their season and gave hope for the future.

Once Rohl’s future is sorted, there will be a focus on boosting his squad and allowing the current Wednesday boss to build on the foundations he put in place following his appointment in October last year.

There will inevitably be departures throughout what is sure to be a hectic summer transfer window and there will be some new faces as Rohl looks to continue the positive momentum gained by avoiding relegation.

But with several players said to move on, who are the current highest earners in the Wednesday squad? We fire up Football Manager 2024 to see who the world’s most popular managerial simulation suggests tops the bill at Hillsborough.