Sheffield Wednesday slap lengthy ban on supporters - one fan barred for life

Sheffield Wednesday have handed out three lengthy bans to supporters after incidents that occurred on the day of their game against West Bromwich Albion.

One individual could be seen wielding a corner flag as a weapon after making his way onto the pitch, and was jeered by the supporters in the stands as he was led away by security. Wednesday have not confirmed whether he was the man who has been sanctioned.

The club said in a statement today, “Sheffield Wednesday can confirm that one lifetime ban and two 10-year bans have been issued to individuals who seriously contravened EFL Ground Regulations during our final home game of the season against West Brom on Saturday 27 April.

“These sanctions send out a clear message to everyone attending Hillsborough for future fixtures that such breaches will not be tolerated.

“As a community-focused football club, we have a continuing responsibility to ensure that supporters, and anyone purporting to be supporters, conduct themselves in an orderly fashion at all times whilst attending any event at Hillsborough…

“We thank the overwhelming majority of Wednesdayites who follow the team home and away in exemplary fashion, whilst pledging to weed out the tiny minority who tarnish the good name of our club.”