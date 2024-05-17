Sheffield Wednesday slap lengthy ban on supporters - one fan barred for life
One individual could be seen wielding a corner flag as a weapon after making his way onto the pitch, and was jeered by the supporters in the stands as he was led away by security. Wednesday have not confirmed whether he was the man who has been sanctioned.
The club said in a statement today, “Sheffield Wednesday can confirm that one lifetime ban and two 10-year bans have been issued to individuals who seriously contravened EFL Ground Regulations during our final home game of the season against West Brom on Saturday 27 April.
“These sanctions send out a clear message to everyone attending Hillsborough for future fixtures that such breaches will not be tolerated.
“As a community-focused football club, we have a continuing responsibility to ensure that supporters, and anyone purporting to be supporters, conduct themselves in an orderly fashion at all times whilst attending any event at Hillsborough…
“We thank the overwhelming majority of Wednesdayites who follow the team home and away in exemplary fashion, whilst pledging to weed out the tiny minority who tarnish the good name of our club.”
Wednesday won the game 3-0, with the victory playing a huge role in their great escape as they confirmed their spot in next year’s Championship campaign.