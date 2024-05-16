Watch more of our videos on Shots!

All the latest news surrounding Sheffield Wednesday and their Championship rivals.

Sheffield Wednesday will already be looking ahead to next season, with plenty to do to avoid more relegation danger next season. The Owls will once again compete in the Championship, but they will need to put together a much better start to avoid fighting from behind again.

A full season under Danny Rohl offers plenty of hope, with the Owls firmly in mid-table based on results since their current boss arrived, but the Championship is never easy. As planning begins, we have rounded up all the latest news surrounding Wednesday and their Championship rivals.

Maguire latest

A Sheffield Wednesday-linked star could be involved in a fresh transfer after drama involving a paperwork error. The Owls were linked with a move for then Orland City star Duncan Maguire in late January only for him to temporarily join Blackburn Rovers.

Maguire returned to Orlando due to a paperwork error, and there has been talk of a fresh move from Wednesday since then. But the Lancashire Telegraph have reported that two unnamed English clubs have begun scouting the 23-year-old, potentially adding further competition. Maguire has scored five times in MLS so far this season, and he is already being linked with a move away from Orland this summer.

Piroe praise

Leeds United star Joel Piroe has received praise from a player he might end up going up against in the Championship play-off final, depending on results across Thursday and Friday.