Sheffield Wednesday told they must break the bank to sign 20-goal striker target

That’s according to Charlton Athletic owner Thomas Sandgaard, who has suggested the Owls would have to break the bank to sign Jayden Stockley, revealed by The Star last month to be on their shortlist of potential striker reinforcements.

Wednesday are well-known to be on the hunt for renewed firepower up front and had made an approach for Stockley last summer, though transfer restrictions stood in their way and the now 28-year-old signed for the Addicks.

Sheffield Wednesday are big admirers of Charlton Athletic's Jayden Stockley.

Stockley scored 20 goals in all competitions last season in a Charlton side that struggled to a 13th-place finish.

But Wednesday’s interest in the former Preston North End man may not go any further after Danish entrepreneur Sandgaard made clear the club were not interested in selling their star man.

Charlton are already a senior striker down after the free transfer departure of Conor Washington to Rotherham United.

“There is interest in him because he is probably the best forward in League One,” Sandgaard told the South London Press. “It is natural that he creates a lot of interest.

“He had a period with an injury last season that hurt the number of goals he ended up scoring. But he is still a great player and he is also a great character to have around the dressing room.

“He has a lot of value for us. If we were to let go of him it would have to be for an astronomical amount.

“I definitely see him being an integral part of our team.”

After confirmation of Saido Berhaino’s departure at the end of the month, Wednesday’s search for a striker has been vast, with a number of options considered including Rotherham United forward Michael Smith.

Focus of late seems to have shifted towards Hull City man Mallik Wilks. The Star understands both clubs edging towards an agreement on Wilks’ transfer, with the player understood to be receptive of a potential move.