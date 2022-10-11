It is no secret the Wednesday boss has a long-standing relationship with the Championship strugglers, having made over 100 league appearances for the club between 2001 and 2005 before going on to take up the manager’s role in 2018 and 2019.

There is no doubting Moore’s commitment to his current project at Hillsborough, though the bookies appear to have joined the dots of Moore’s association with the Hawthorns club and soon after Bruce’s sacking installed him as a 20-1 mid-price outsider.

Sheffield Wednesday manager Darren Moore is among the outsiders for the vacant manager's job at West Brom.

Those odds have quickly since lengthened to 25-1 and now as far out as 33-1.

Moore has been busy adding to his coaching staff and as recently as last week confirmed the addition of Jimmy Shan, one of his right-hand men from his time at West Brom. He joins fellow former Baggies coach Wayne Jacobs, who joined last season.

Among the bookies’ favourites for the West Brom job are ex-Burnley boss Sean Dyche and former Sheffield United boss Chris Wilder.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Roy Keane was installed as an early favourite having been spotted at their last game but has swiftly distanced himself from the prospect of taking the job.

Moore isn’t the highest-placed Wednesday figure on the betting long list. Ex-Wednesday manager Carlos Carvalhal is a shortest-price 16-1, while former Owls forward Mark Robins – now manager at Coventry City – is priced at 20-1.