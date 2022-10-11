News you can trust since 1887
What’s happened to the 13 players who left Sheffield Wednesday this summer - The good and the bad in pictures

There’s been good, bad and a little ugly in the roll call of those who left Sheffield Wednesday in the summer.

By Alex Miller
3 minutes ago

Some have gone to set themselves up in the Championship, some have headed out to obscure leagues in Europe and some will do battle with Wednesday this season at rival clubs in League One.

There was debate over whether the Owls should have kept hold of the likes of Sam Hutchinson, Massimo Luongo or Nathaniel Mendez-Laing. Loanees such as Harlee Dean featured on the transfer wish lists of many Wednesdayites.

But how have they got on in the early stages of the season so far? Let’s take a look at who has done what.. and who hasn’t.

1. Many players moved on..

..some to Europe, others sprinkled across the Championship and elsewhere in League One. But how are they getting on? Let's take a stroll..

2. Nathaniel Mendez-Laing - Derby County

Released having not agreed fresh terms with Wednesday, former Cardiff City man Mendez-Laing was one of several new additions in Derby County's rebuild in League One. He's started well, too, grabbing three goals and three assists in his 13 appearances. He's played a bit at wing-back as he did at S6, too.

3. Lewis Gibson - Bristol Rovers

On loan at Bristol Rovers from Everton having agreed a new deal with the Premier League side, the injury issues that plagued Gibson's time at Wednesday have reared their head once more. A calf issue ruled him out of five matches but he's already played more League One minutes for Rovers than he did the Owls and now fit again, will hope to kick on.

4. Florian Kamberi - FC Winterthur

Was released from the last year of his contract at St Gallen on return to Switzerland after a slow-moving loan stint at S6. Instead joined their top tier rivals FC Winterthur and lost his first six matches. Scored in a 3-1 win of FC Sion but is in a side struggling, already six points from safety having played a game more than the three closest sides.

